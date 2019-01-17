A British runner has become the first woman to win the 268-mile Montane Spine Race – and she even expressed breast milk along the way.
Jasmin Paris, who works as a vet, smashed the course record by a whopping 12 hours, running from Derbyshire to the Scottish borders in just over 83 hours.
The mum-of-two, who is still breastfeeding her 14-month-old daughter, expressed milk along the route to prevent mastitis, where breast tissue becomes painful and inflamed.
The 35-year-old told the BBC she thought she would’ve stopped breastfeeding by now, however over Christmas her daughter came down with two viruses. “I had to go back to feeding her multiple times throughout the night to soothe her,” she said.
Paris explained that her milk production diminished throughout the race, yet she still expressed at four out of the five checkpoints. “The first night was the hardest for me mentally because I was away from my daughter, but as the race went on it got easier as I got used to being away from her,” she continued.
Paris ran 100 miles a week in the run up to the race. During the race itself, she only slept for three hours – which led to her hallucinating that trees were stretching.
Scott Gilmour, director of the Montane Spine Race, said her result was “an incredible feat” but added he wasn’t surprised as Paris is a “machine”.