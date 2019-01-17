A British runner has become the first woman to win the 268-mile Montane Spine Race – and she even expressed breast milk along the way.

Jasmin Paris, who works as a vet, smashed the course record by a whopping 12 hours, running from Derbyshire to the Scottish borders in just over 83 hours.

The mum-of-two, who is still breastfeeding her 14-month-old daughter, expressed milk along the route to prevent mastitis, where breast tissue becomes painful and inflamed.

