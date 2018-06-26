Jason Cundy Apologises After Slating Female World Cup Commentators On ‘Good Morning Britain’

Jason Cundy has apologised to football fans and ‘Good Morning Britain’ viewers, after leaving many people unimpressed during a debate about female commentators.

The former footballer appeared on Monday’s show to discuss the topic, where he told Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan: “When there is a moment of drama as there often is in football, that moment needs to be done with a slightly lower voice, it’s a personal preference.

“For 90 minutes I would rather, prefer, to listen to a male voice.”