Jason Cundy Apologises After Slating Female World Cup Commentators On ‘Good Morning Britain’

Jason Cundy has apologised to football fans and ‘Good Morning Britain’ viewers, after leaving many people unimpressed during a debate about female commentators.
The former footballer appeared on Monday’s show to discuss the topic, where he told Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan: “When there is a moment of drama as there often is in football, that moment needs to be done with a slightly lower voice, it’s a personal preference.
“For 90 minutes I would rather, prefer, to listen to a male voice.”
The backlash was almost instantaneous, with Piers labelling Jason a “sexist pig” live on air, and hundreds of Twitter users shared their thoughts online (with most slamming the ex-Chelsea star).
On Monday night, Jason issued an apology for his comments via the social networking site:
“I want to sincerely apologise for the comments I made on ‘Good Morning Britain’,” he wrote. “I came away realising just how foolish and out of order they were and how I deserved the backlash I have received.
“There are times when you have to hold your hands up and admit you are wrong and have been an idiot - and this is definitely one of those times.
“I regret the comments and also the hurt and anger they caused. I realise there is absolutely no place for these demeaning attitudes towards female commentators and I’m truly sorry.”
Jason also read the apology out on his TalkSport show:
His ‘GMB’ comments came just days after BBC 5 Live’s Vicki Sparks made broadcasting history, by becoming the first woman to comment on a World Cup match for terrestrial television.
Female commentators are nothing new in football, and Jacqui Oatley became the first woman to comment on BBC show ‘Match Of The Day’ back in 2007.
Jacqui is also currently in Russia fronting some of ITV’s World Cup coverage, while female players - including Eni Aluko and Alex Scott - have received praise for their expert punditry.