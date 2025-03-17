Jason Isaacs Calls Out 'Double Standard' Over His White Lotus Nude Scene

Jason Isaacs on CBS Mornings last week CBS

Jason Isaacs has made it clear he’s not really up for getting into the specifics of his recent White Lotus nude scene.

In last week’s instalment of the US drama, Jason’s character continued his downward spiral into drug abuse, resulting in him accidentally exposing himself to his family while his mind was on other things.

The moment sparked a lot of conversation among viewers – including from those who wanted to know whether or not Jason used a prosthetic for the scene.

And when he paid a visit to Friday’s edition of CBS Mornings, presenter Gayle King brought up the online “debate”.

Jason responded: “A lot of people are debating it, and it’s all over the internet. And it’s interesting, because…”

At that point, Gayle pointed out that the Harry Potter star hadn’t actually answered the question, to which he said: “I’ll tell you why. The Best Actress this year was Mikey Madison at the Oscars, and I don’t see anybody discussing her vulva, which was [on screen, in Anora] all the time – and I’m not talking about Swedish cars. You know?

“I think it’s interesting that there’s a double standard for men, but when women are naked – Margaret Qualley, as well, in The Substance – nobody would dream of talking to them about their genitalia or nipples or any of those things.”

Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff in The White Lotus HBO

When CBS Mornings anchor Tony Dokoupil accused Jason of “dodging” the question, he conceded: “It is a dodge, because I don’t think people want to know how the sausage gets made.”

Perhaps surprisingly, the team then tried to get Jason to discuss the scene using a different approach, asking more widely about prosthetics.

“I genuinely think it would be odd when there are characters — and some of the women are naked in here — it’d be odd if you were sitting here, and you would never dream of discussing their genitalia, not for a second,” the Golden Globe nominee continued.

Gayle finally successfully managed to change the subject – only for Tony to then bring up prosthetics for a final time.

“What is your obsession?” Jason quipped. “Are you having therapy? Mike White is a brilliant writer, it’s the best series on television for a long time. And what is the obsession with penises? It’s an odd thing.”

His on-screen children Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola later let slip that he was, indeed, wearing a prosthetic in last week’s episode.