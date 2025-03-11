Jason Isaacs Jumps To White Lotus Co-Star Patrick Schwarzenegger's Defence Amid 'Nepo Baby' Claims

Jason Isaacs and Patrick Schwarzenegger on the set of The White Lotus HBO

Jason Isaacs is voicing his love for his on-screen son Patrick Schwarzenegger.

During an interview on Chris Evans’ Virgin Radio show on Tuesday morning, Jason enthused: “Let me tell you about Patrick Schwarzenegger. Being what they would now call a ‘nepo baby’, which is a slightly repulsive phrase, I assumed I was going to meet some horrible spoiled young prince of Hollywood.”

Instead, Jason claimed that Patrick is “one of the nicest, most grounded, humble, lovely people I’ve ever met in my life”, who he now considers “a very good friend”.

“He knows exactly who his dad is, and he loves him for what he is,” Jason added. “But he knows who he is, he’s not blinded to his faults as well. He’s just a really wonderful young man.

“All the people who played my kids in it, I fell completely in love with, and what was odd is my real children arrived, and they bonded with them, because they’re closer to their age, and made me realise that my closest friends on the shoot, I was old enough to be their father.”

Jason Isaacs and his on-screen family in The White Lotus HBO

“They’re not seeing that I’ve had 10 years of acting classes, put on [high] school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours on end or the hundreds of rejected auditions I’ve been on,” he insisted.

“Of course, it’s frustrating and you can get boxed in and you think at that moment, I wish I didn’t have my last name. But that’s a small moment.”

Arnold and Patrick Schwarzenegger at the premiere of The White Lotus season three last month via Associated Press

However, after Patrick’s quotes were published, many critics felt that he’d somewhat missed the point of the discourse surrounding Hollywood nepotism.

