Jason Isaacs on The One Show last week BBC

Jason Isaacs has given a very honest assessment of his time making the Harry Potter film series.

The Golden Globe nominee, who can currently be seen in action in the third season of The White Lotus, reflected on his time making the hit fantasy film saga during an interview on Friday’s edition of The One Show.

He revealed that he’s still moved to tears whenever he pays a visit to the Harry Potter studio tour experience, admitting: “Even though I was in the films, when I’ve taken godchildren or nephews and nieces to the tour, and suddenly you’re in the Great Hall, every time, I burst out in tears.

“It’s incredibly moving and overwhelming. There’s some magic that happened in those stories, in those books and the films.”

However, Jason’s experiences on set were considerably less magical, it seems.

Jason Isaacs in character as Lucius Malfoy Warner Bros

“It’s a terrible confession to make, but they weren’t that much fun to make,” he said of the Harry Potter movies. “It’s quite boring, making big special effects films.”

“However,” he quickly added. “The pleasures all come afterwards, when I see and meet people for whom their lives were changed by it. Some people [say] their lives were saved by it, and I believe them.”

Jason played the villainous Lucius Malfoy in five of the eight Harry Potter films, and made a brief cameo in the sixth, Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince, despite his character not being in the book.

During his One Show interview, he was joined on the sofa by Harry Potter superfan Perri Kiely, who he quizzed on his “favourite book” towards the end of the segment.

“Half-Blood Prince,” the Diversity dancer shared, to which Jason quipped: “The one I’m not in, thanks very much.”

Jason Isaacs and Diversity share their thoughts on Harry Potter BBC