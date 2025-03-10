Jason Isaacs Opens Up About Filming That NSFW White Lotus Full-Frontal Scene

Jason Isaacs at the premiere of The White Lotus last month via Associated Press

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of The White Lotus.

The White Lotus star Jason Isaacs has spoken out about filming his nude scene in the most recent instalment of the hit show.

In this week’s episode, Jason’s character Timothy continued his downward spiral into drug abuse as he self-medicated to deal with the ongoing fall-out from his criminal activity back home.

Advertisement

While struggling with both his stress and the effects of his wife’s lorazepam, Monday’s instalment saw Tim becoming distracted while wearing a robe, and accidentally exposing himself to his family members – which drew mixed reactions from the rest of the Ratliffs.

Speaking to Decider, the former Harry Potter star made it apparent that going nude on screen isn’t something he’s always been the most comfortable with.

“I don’t remember filming those scenes,” he joked, saying: “I think it’s digital. I wasn’t there that day.”

Advertisement

Jason then made the point that White Lotus creator Mike White is “trying to right the balance of how many naked women I’ve seen growing up on every television show and film”.

Adding that nudity is “not something I’m keen on doing in my social life or in my professional life”, Jason added: “But it’s Mike White, and it’s a great moment in the show.”

Jason Isaacs in his White Lotus scene that's sure to get people talking HBO

Advertisement

He similarly quipped to Entertainment Weekly: “Yeah, it is now in my contract for every show I do, so we’ll see. It’ll get easier, hopefully.”

Jason’s on-screen son Patrick Schwarzenegger apparently then interjected: “You should be asking what it was like for us to watch it.”

Advertisement