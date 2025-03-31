Jason Isaacs Shuts Down This 1 Criticism About The White Lotus Season 3

Jason Isaacs at the premiere of The White Lotus season three last month via Associated Press

The White Lotus star Jason Isaacs has shared his take on some of the criticism levelled at the current season, compared to what came before it.

While the third season of the award-winning anthology season has viewers hooked all over the world, some critics have still weighed in to suggest that things are moving at a slower pace this time around, while Jason noted that some people have also claimed it’s less funny than its predecessors.

Speaking to The News Agents podcast, the former Harry Potter star said: “I think that Mike White [writer and director of The White Lotus] is a magnificent artist, and so people who are expecting him to repeat himself are likely to be amongst those people on the internet saying, ‘Why isn’t it as funny?’ Or ‘Why isn’t Jennifer Coolidge in it?’.

“He’s grown and set himself new targets and become more ambitious, I think, as a writer. He has always been a great writer. But with the success of the show, I think he’s been empowered to go deeper and further and wider.”

Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff in The White Lotus season three Fabio Lovino/HBO

Jason continued: “This one is quite consciously set in Thailand, where people go to seek spiritual enlightenment, but these are rich people who go to rent spiritual enlightenment, as long as it sits comfortably on their Burberry shoulders.

“So, I think he’s doing interesting things, and it certainly isn’t categorisable as an ‘eat the rich’ show. It started off that way. I think the first season was, and now it’s whatever he wants it to be.”

There’s now just one week to go until the White Lotus finale, with a fourth season already confirmed to be in the works.

After the show previously took fans to Hawaii, Sicily and now Thailand, it’s not yet clear where the fourth run will be set, although rumours have already begun swirling about possible destinations.