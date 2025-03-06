'Blood Everywhere': Jason Isaacs Gets Candid About Grisly Injury While Filming The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs on The Kelly Clarkson Show NBC

The White Lotus star Jason Isaacs has revealed that he suffered a rather grisly injury while filming next week’s episode of the hit US series.

On Wednesday, Jason paid a visit to Kelly Clarkson’s US talk show, where he opened up about the upcoming instalment, in which his character and his family spend time aboard a super yacht.

Advertisement

The Harry Potter star explained: “I’m a bit of a seven-year-old. I have two speeds, hysteria and coma.

“I tend to jump around like a bunny on set, and we were shooting on this billionaire’s super yacht. They would turn it around to face the sun and the mountains and these gorgeous things, and we would run into the little air-conditioned cabin, because it was like tooth-meltingly hot the whole time there.”

Explaining that the yacht’s crew “had nothing to do for the week, so they just spent the whole time polishing the doors”, he explained: “[The producers] would go, ‘we need you now!’, and they said, ‘Jason!’, and I said, ‘yeah!’, and I ran at this clear door and I knocked myself out and I split my head open.”

Advertisement

“Thank you for the sympathy, I got none of that from the crew,” he quipped when the audience groaned in solidarity, before adding: “I jumped up and I said, ‘I’m fine, I’m fine, I’m good to go’. And they went, ‘your head has exploded, you’re not good to go, there’s blood everywhere’.”

If you’re looking out for evidence of Jason’s injury, though, you won’t find out, as apparently all evidence was erased using CGI in post-production.

Advertisement

Jason's character on board a yacht in the next episode of The White Lotus HBO

Of his “the show must go on” attitude, the British actor said: “I was aware there was a yacht and there were mountains and the sun, and I didn’t want to make them stop for me.”

Watch a preview of the next episode of The White Lotus – including a snippet of Jason’s character continuing on his downward spiral of self-medicating on board a super yacht – below:

Advertisement

Advertisement