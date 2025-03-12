Here's The Truth Behind Jason Isaacs' NSFW White Lotus Nude Scene

Jason Isaacs as seen in the latest episode of The White Lotus HBO

And in a new interview with TV Insider, his on-screen kids Sam Nivola and Sarah Catherine Hook lifted the lid on the scene.

“That wasn’t his real penis,” Sam confirmed, while Sarah revealed that Jason was wearing a prosthetic on set.

She recalled: “It was really funny. He was very excited to do it. I think he took pride in the prosthetic.”

“He was like, ‘It’s my fake dick scene today!’,” Sam added.

“I don’t remember filming those scenes,” he joked to Decider, saying: “I think it’s digital. I wasn’t there that day.”

And in a similar interview with Entertainment Weekly, he quipped: “Yeah, it is now in my contract for every show I do, so we’ll see. It’ll get easier, hopefully.”

Jason also told Decider that White Lotus creator Mike White is “trying to right the balance of how many naked women I’ve seen growing up on every television show and film”.

He added that going naked was “not something I’m keen on doing in my social life or in my professional life”, but he made an exception for Mike as it was such a “great moment in the show”.

