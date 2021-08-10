Jason Momoa Had A Reassuring Response To The 'Not Bathing' Trend Seemingly Sweeping Hollywood

Another day, another celebrity making sure we’re all fully aware they’re not one of those A-listers who doesn’t wash.

In the last week, several big-name stars have spoken out to make bold admissions about their personal hygiene (we’re looking at you, Jake Gyllenhaal), but Jason Momoa has done his best to highlight the fact that they definitely don’t speak for him.

Quizzed by Access Hollywood about the “not washing” craze that’s apparently sweeping Hollywood, he insisted: “I’m not starting any trends. I shower, trust me, I’m Aquaman, I’m in fucking water, trust me.

“Don’t worry about it,” Jason added. “I’m Hawaiian. We got salt water on me. We good.”