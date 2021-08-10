Jason Momoa Had A Reassuring Response To The 'Not Bathing' Trend Seemingly Sweeping Hollywood

Another day, another celebrity making sure we’re all fully aware they’re not one of those A-listers who doesn’t wash.
In the last week, several big-name stars have spoken out to make bold admissions about their personal hygiene (we’re looking at you, Jake Gyllenhaal), but Jason Momoa has done his best to highlight the fact that they definitely don’t speak for him.
Quizzed by Access Hollywood about the “not washing” craze that’s apparently sweeping Hollywood, he insisted: “I’m not starting any trends. I shower, trust me, I’m Aquaman, I’m in fucking water, trust me.
“Don’t worry about it,” Jason added. “I’m Hawaiian. We got salt water on me. We good.”
Jason’s comments came days after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was also quick to assure fans that he’s not one of the group he described as “not washing themselves celebs”.
In fact, The Rock went to the trouble of detailing his personal regime, which usually consists of three showers a day.
He tweeted: “Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’... shower (warm) after my workout before work… shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower.”
Last week, Frozen star Kristen Bell made headlines after claiming that she and her husband are big on “waiting for the stink” before bathing their children, after which Jake Gyllenhaal chimed in with an admission of his own.
“More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” he said last week. “I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”
A month earlier, Ashton Kutcher revealed on Dax Shephard’s podcast: “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever.”