Viewers tuning into Wednesday’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel’s US talk show probably weren’t expecting that Jason Momoa’s interview would end with a shot of his exposed backside. And yet, that’s exactly how things played out.

The Aquaman star paid Jimmy a visit to discuss his work with the charity Be The Match, when the host brought up a recent photo of him fishing in some rather revealing attire.

In fact, Jason was sporting a traditional malo in the snaps, in a nod to his Hawaiian roots, which Jimmy had a fair few questions about.

“I like to go fishing but we never dress like this. That’s something,” the presenter said. “And that’s comfortable?”

Jason Momoa on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show ABC

Jason then insisted: “Oh my god yes, I actually don’t like wearing clothes anymore. I’m in that every day. I wear it all the time.”

And he wasn’t kidding either.

As Jimmy questioned whether he’d wear it “to the supermarket” or “to the movies”, the former Game Of Thrones actor proceeded to stand up and strip off his suit, revealing his malo underneath, and even performing a little booty-shake for the comedian.

“Let me tell you, I’ve never felt more like Danny DeVito than I do right now,” Jimmy then joked as his guest began putting his clothes back on.

Jason Momoa stripping off for Jimmy Kimmel ABC

Best known for his work in the DC universe, fans can next see Jason in action in the new Fast & Furious film, Fast X, playing a new villain in the franchise.

He previously said of his Fast X character: “He’s evil and quirky and androgynous. He’s very sadistic and fun. It’s very bizarre.”

