Jason Statham 'Deeply Apologises' Over Alleged Use Of Homophobic Slurs

Jason Statham has issued an apology, after being tipped off about an audio recording that reportedly exists, in which he repeatedly uses homophobic slurs.
Last year, Jason was confronted by R.J. Cipriani, a consultant on the gambling film, ‘Wild Card’, who warned him he had an audio recording of him using the term “f***ing f**s” during a furious argument with producing partner Steve Casman behind the scenes of the film in 2013.
Despite having not actually heard said recording, and claiming to have no recollection of using the offensive terms, the British action star has issued a statement to The Blast, saying that if he did use the homophobic language, he is “deeply” sorry.
He told the US website: “Someone approached me claiming to have a tape of me using terms offensive to the LGBTQ community during a conversation I had with my producing partner, on a movie set five years ago.
“I have never heard the recording and my multiple requests to hear the recording have been refused. I have no recollection of making any of these offensive comments. However, let me be clear, the terms referenced are highly offensive. If I said these words, it was wrong and I deeply apologise.”
He concluded: “Anyone who knows me knows it doesn’t reflect how I feel about the LGBTQ community. While I cannot fix what was said in the past, I can learn from it and do better in the future.”
Jason was the lead in the action thriller ‘Wild Card’ in 2015, with Sofia Vergara, Jason Alexander and Stanley Tucci also on the cast.