Jason Statham 'Deeply Apologises' Over Alleged Use Of Homophobic Slurs

Jason Statham has issued an apology, after being tipped off about an audio recording that reportedly exists, in which he repeatedly uses homophobic slurs.

Last year, Jason was confronted by R.J. Cipriani, a consultant on the gambling film, ‘Wild Card’, who warned him he had an audio recording of him using the term “f***ing f**s” during a furious argument with producing partner Steve Casman behind the scenes of the film in 2013.

Despite having not actually heard said recording, and claiming to have no recollection of using the offensive terms, the British action star has issued a statement to The Blast, saying that if he did use the homophobic language, he is “deeply” sorry.