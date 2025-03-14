Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis via Associated Press

Ted Lasso creator and star Jason Sudeikis has finally confirmed that a fourth season of the award-winning show is in the works.

In 2023, the Apple TV+ comedy aired its third season, which viewers were led to believe at the time would be the show’s final outing.

However, it was heavily rumoured last year that the Ted Lasso team was moving forward with a new batch of episodes, though cast members have remained tight-lipped about these claims in the months since.

On Friday afternoon, the Emmy winner made an appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights, where he broke his silence on the claims, and confirmed that Ted Lasso would be returning to our screens.

“We’re writing season four now,” Jason said, to cheers from the hosts, before confirming that the season would see his character coaching a women’s football team.

“It’s daunting, because we told the story we wanted to tell,” he explained. “But there’s more there.

“And it is a neat group of people to work with, it’s a wonderful group of people, and characters to write around and for. It’s such a great group.”

However, he refused to be drawn on which side of the Atlantic the action would be unfolding on, quipping: “Now you’re asking too many questions.”

Around the third season in 2023, Jason claimed that he’d reached the “end of this story that we wanted to tell”, leading to speculation that the Ted Lasso saga was done.

The following year, though, reports claimed that cast members Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift’s contracts had all been renewed by Apple, making a fourth series look more likely.

Since then, Emmy nominee Nick Mohammed made the rumours look even more likely when it was confirmed that he would be postponing several of his own comedy shows to work an undisclosed project which he strongly hinted was Ted Lasso-related.

