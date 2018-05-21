Woman's Body Found As Police In Dublin Investigate Disappearance Of Jastine Valdez

Police in Dublin searching for missing woman missing Jastine Valdez have found a body after a man was shot dead by officers involved in the investigation.

The 24-year-old, an accountancy student originally from the Philippines, was last seen being bundled into a Nissan Qashqai SUV near her home in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, on Saturday evening.

A Garda spokesman said the body of a female was found in the Puck’s Castle area on Monday.

A suspect, named locally as 40-year-old Mark Hennessy, from Bray in Co Wicklow, was shot dead by an officer in a confrontation on Sunday evening after gardai traced the vehicle to the Cherrywood business district south of Dublin.

The spokesman said: “The body has not been formally identified.

“Gardai wish to appeal for privacy for the Valdez family at this time.”

Puck’s Castle Road in Rathmichael, Co Dublin, was cordoned off by gardai on Monday as a large-scale search, involving the Army, took place in the area.

The R760 in Enniskerry, where Ms Valdez was last seen, also remained closed on Monday.