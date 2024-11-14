Hearing This Sound From Your Jaw Might Reveal A Little-Known Condition

Kenny Eliason via Unsplash

Sometimes, my jaw clicks and crunches so much that I wonder if there’s a tiny seed or cracker shard stuck deep in the back of my mouth.

Still, I’ve never thought much of it ― I’ve always reckoned it’s due to my constant tensing and clenching.

But according to the NHS, the sound could reveal a condition I’d never heard of before.

“Temporomandibular disorder (TMD) is a condition affecting the movement of the jaw,” their site reads, and can create the sound.

Though the NHS stresses the condition is “not usually serious and generally gets better on its own”, the website adds that TMD sometimes needs attention from a dentist, doctor, physiotherapist or psychologist.

What is TMD and what are its signs?

TMD can be caused by tooth grinding, stress, wear and tear and uneven teeth that don’t slot together well enough.

It’s a muscle issue that can limit how much you can move your jaw. It can cause pain and stiffness in your ear, jaw, and even temples.

Per the NHS, some of its symptoms include:

pain around your jaw, ear and temple

clicking, popping or grinding noises when you move your jaw

a headache around your temples

difficulty opening your mouth fully

your jaw locking when you open your mouth.

It can feel worse when you chew or if you’re stressed.

The NHS adds you should call 111 or try to get an urgent GP visit if you notice the following:

you’re unable to eat or drink

you have clicking, popping or grinding noises when you move your jaw

you have difficulty opening your mouth fully or your jaw is locking

you have pain around your jaw, ear or at the side of your head

you have frequent, severe headaches

you have pain or tenderness at the side of your head or on the scalp

you have vision problems, such as double vision or loss of vision in one or both eyes.

These can be a sign something more serious is at play.

How can I treat TMD at home?

Eating softer foods, like pasta and soup, taking OTC painkillers, massaging the jaws, relieving stress where possible and holding an ice or heat pack to the area can all help.

Try not to chew gum, yawn too wide or bite down with your front teeth, the NHS adds.

Your doctor may suggest a visit to the dentist if your problem arises from tooth grinding.