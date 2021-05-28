Jaw-Dropping: Gargantuan Shark Has Students On Sailboat Screaming

A jaw-droppingly large shark cruising by a sailboat off the US East Coast gave seafaring college students the thrill of a lifetime.

Student Alex Albrecht captured the creature on film from the rigging of the SSV Corwith Cramer and posted it to TikTok on Tuesday. The video had been viewed more than 50 million times by Thursday.

Albrecht spotted the creature while doing a Sea Education Association program on marine biodiversity on the boat, which sailed from Florida to Woods Hole, Massachusetts.

“Sailed six weeks in the atlantic saw this big fucking shark,” Albrecht wrote in the caption of the video.

Others in the film can be heard screaming and saying, “Oh, my God!”