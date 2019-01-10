Police believe they have found the black Mercedes used to ram a 14-year-old boy off his moped before he was stabbed to death in east London on Tuesday.

The car was found on Wednesday in the nearby Carlisle Road area of Leyton, a few hundred metres away from where Jayden Moodie was murdered. No arrests have yet been made.

Moodie, believed to be the youngest knife crime victim to die on London’s streets in the past year, was murdered in an area notorious for drug dealing and blighted by so-called county lines gangs. Police said they believe the attack was “targeted and intent on lethal force from the outset”.

Chief Superintendent Richard Tucker told reporters he could not sleep for thinking about what had happened to such a young boy, the Press Association reported. He said of the boy’s age: “I think that will strike a chord with so many people and so many parents across the UK.”

The senior police officer urged members of the public to assist the force with its enquiries, praising those who had already come forward.

Tucker said: “The vast majority of people support the police but we want the people who actually know what’s going on to come forward.

“Those people have a choice to support, not just the police but, the local community, to make the place better or to let this carry on.

“It’s exhausting (...) the messaging that people receive in terms of ‘don’t snitch’,” he said.

Moodie’s sister, 18-year-old Leah Moodie, told The Times newspaper she fears he will become another knife-crime “statistic”. She said: “He was caring, he was compassionate. He was just a 14-year-old boy.

“He wasn’t in a gang, this wasn’t gang violence. I’m scared he’ll be remembered as a statistic.”