JD Vance Slaps Down Zelenskyy's Fear About US's Attitude Towards Russia With 1 Word

JD Vance and Volodymyr Zelenskyy AP

JD Vance has slapped down Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s concerns that the US administration is favouring Russia.

Advertisement

The new US administration has falsely blamed the conflict, triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, on Zelenskyy on multiple occasions.

Trump’s team has also hinted that Ukraine may have to agree to concessions – such as giving up some of its occupied land – in order to reach a peace deal.

But, speaking to the UnHerd website, Vance claimed it was “absurd” for Zelenskyy to believe the US is “on the side of the Russians”.

Advertisement

He said: “I think it’s sort of absurd for Zelenskyy to tell the [American] government, which is currently keeping his entire government and war effort together, that we are somehow on the side of the Russians.”

Vance went viral last month as he humiliated Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, accusing him of campaigning for the Democrats, and trying to “litigate” an end to the Ukraine war “in front of the American media”.

Speaking to UnHerd, the vice president remarkably claimed Zelenskyy’s rhetoric “is certainly not productive” amid America’s push to end the conflict.

Advertisement

The vice president added: “I’ve also tried to apply strategic recognition that if you want to end the conflict, you have to try to understand where both the Russians and the Ukrainians see their strategic objectives.

“That doesn’t mean you morally support the Russian cause, or that you support the full-scale invasion, but you do have to try to understand what are their strategic red lines, in the same way that you have to try to understand what the Ukrainians are trying to get out of the conflict.”

The Ukrainians are trying to return to their 1991 borders, as agreed after the collapse of the Soviet Union, while Russia is trying to grab as much of Ukraine’s land as possible.

Advertisement

Trump vowed to end the war within his first 24 hours into his second term as president.