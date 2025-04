Whoopsie! Vice President JD Vance fumbled a trophy at the White House. Fox News

The Ohio State Buckeyes visited the White House on Monday and US Vice President JD Vance literally couldn’t keep it together.

As Vance attempted to present the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy to his alma mater, he couldn’t quite figure out how to hoist it, and the trophy itself fell apart in his hands.

All while a band in the background played the iconic song We Are the Champions, by Queen.