JD Vance Questions The Size Of Rory Stewart's IQ In Bizarre Bible Spat

Rory Stewart has become embroiled in a bizarre social media spat with JD Vance over the Bible’s teachings about Christianity.

The American vice-president even questioned the size of the former Tory cabinet minister’s IQ during the online row.

The pair clashed after Stewart, who is now a successful podcaster, questioned comments Vance made in a Fox News interview.

Vance said: “There is this old school, and I think it’s a very Christian concept by the way, that you love your family, and then you love your neighbour, and then you love your community, and then you love your fellow citizens in your own country and then after that you can focus and prioritise the rest of the world.”

Responding on X, Stewart said: “A bizarre take on John 15:12-13 - less Christian and more pagan tribal. We should start worrying when politicians become theologians, assume to speak for Jesus, and tell us in which order to love.”

The Bible passage he was referring to says: “My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you. Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

Vance then hit back, also on X, by saying: “Just google “ordo amoris.” Aside from that, the idea that there isn’t a hierarchy of obligations violates basic common sense. Does Rory really think his moral duties to his own children are the same as his duties to a stranger who lives thousands of miles away? Does anyone?

“I’ve said before and I’ll say it again: the problem with Rory and people like him is that he has an IQ of 110 and thinks he has an IQ of 130. This false arrogance drives so much elite failure over the last 40 years.”

According to Google, “ordo amoris” literally means “order of loves”.

Stewart then hit back at Vance, again on X, telling him: “I’m so impressed by your IQ + Latin. And your ability to measure other’s IQ so instantly and confidently. But I hope your big genius is not making you patronising towards people with an IQ of 110 - since that is 75 % of the US population. And perhaps even 1 or 2 of your voters.”

He later added: “By the way - can someone advise me from this wonderful thread. Is this supposed to be the moment for me to challenge the VP in an IQ test? And if so will he participate? And when do we do it?”

In a surreal twist, former tennis star Martina Navratilova then intervened by urging Stewart to “challenge him”.

The former MP replied: “We may need you as the referee.”