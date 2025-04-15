Boost For Starmer As JD Vance Raises Possibility Of A UK-US Trade Deal

US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance via Associated Press

JD Vance has said there is a “good chance” of the US securing a trade deal with the UK.

The American vice president said the Trump administration are “working very hard” with Downing Street on an agreement.

Keir Starmer has been pushing for a deal with the States in the hope that the UK could secure exemptions from Donald Trump’s recent tariffs.

Britain is facing a 10% “base rate” import tax on all goods it sends to the US, on top of a 25% levy on cars and steel products.

Speaking to the UnHerd website, Vance said: “We’re certainly working very hard with Keir Starmer’s government.

“The President really loves the United Kingdom. He loved the Queen. He admires and loves the King. It is a very important relationship. And he’s a businessman and has a number of important business relationships in [Britain]. But I think it’s much deeper than that. There’s a real cultural affinity. And of course, fundamentally America is an Anglo country.

“I think there’s a good chance that, yes, we’ll come to a great agreement that’s in the best interest of both countries.”

He aded that with the UK “we have a much more reciprocal relationship than we have with, say, Germany”.

The vice-president also seemed to row back on his past attacks on Europe, having claimed that free speech is in decline across the continent in a major address in February, and claimed the US often has to “bail out” the continent in a leaked private chat.

“I love European people. I’ve said repeatedly that I think that you can’t separate American culture from European culture,” Vance said.

But he repeated his calls for the continent to re-arm, and said: “It’s not in Europe’s interest, and it’s not in America’s interest, for Europe to be a permanent security vassal of the United States.”

Addressing concerns that he and Trump have been too supportive of Vladimir Putin, the aggressor who started the Ukraine war in a land grab, he said “you have to try to understand” both sides.

“That doesn’t mean you morally support the Russian cause, or that you support the full-scale invasion,” Vance said.

“But you do have to try to understand what are their strategic red lines, in the same way that you have to try to understand what the Ukrainians are trying to get out of the conflict.”

Russia launched its deadliest attacks of the year so far on Ukraine over the weekend. Trump described it as a “mistake”.