    16/04/2018 09:14 BST

    JD Wetherspoon Shuts Down All Social Media Accounts Following Trolling Of MPs

    Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts for its 900 pubs and head office will be closed.

    JD Wetherspoon will be closing down all its social media accounts for its 900 pubs and head office following the trolling of MPs and others.

    It was announced on Monday that the popular pub chain will be removing its Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts following recent concerns over the misuse of personal data and the addictive nature of social media.

    Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin said: “We are going against conventional wisdom that these platforms are a vital component of a successful business.

    “I don’t believe that closing these accounts will affect our business whatsoever, and this is the overwhelming view of our pub managers.

    “It’s becoming increasingly obvious that people spend too much time on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and struggle to control the compulsion.

    “We will still be as vocal as ever through our Wetherspoon News magazine, as well as keeping the press updated at all times.

    “We will also be maintaining our website and the Wetherspoon app and encourage customers to get in touch with us via our website or by speaking with the manager at their local pub.”

    The pub chain said in a statement that rather than using social media, it will continue to release news stories and information through its website and printed magazine.

    Wetherspoon has more than 44,000 Twitter followers and more than 100,000 followers on Facebook.

    Its most popular posts have received more than 500,000 views.

    There was no specific case which angered the Wetherspoon boss, but he had become increasing concerned after reading reports of MPs being targeted for online abuse.

