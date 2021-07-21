Jeff Bezos' Brief Trip To Space Launches Galaxy Worth Of Jokes On Twitter

Jeff Bezos’ short trip to space inspired as many jokes as there are stars in the universe on Tuesday.

The Amazon founder kind of, sort of blasted into space with his private rocket company, Blue Origin.

He was joined by his brother Mark, aerospace pioneer Wally Funk and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen — but most jokes on Twitter were reserved for the billionaire.

The quips included references to Bezos’ recent divorce, reported treatment of Amazon employees and usage of tax breaks, as well as the rocket’s resemblance to a part of the male anatomy.

Get sucked into a black hole of hilarity below: