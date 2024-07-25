Here's A Closer Look At Jeff Goldblum's Tracksuit-Wearing Zeus In Netflix Series, Kaos

Jeff Goldblum appears as Zeus, but not quite as you might imagine him, in Kaos Netflix

If you’re wondering what screen legend Jeff Goldblum looks like as Greek god Zeus (I know I am), then you’re in for a treat.

New images and an official teaser trailer for the upcoming Netflix series Kaos have just been released by the streamer, which show the Jurassic Park star in all his glory as Zeus, king of the gods.

Launching on the platform next month, the series promises to be a bold, darkly comic, contemporary take on Greek mythology, exploring love, power and life in the underworld. Give the trailer a watch for yourself below:

Kaos is the brainchild of BAFTA award winning screenwriter and showrunner Charlie Covell, who’s perhaps best known for penning the Channel 4 comedy-drama, The End Of The F***ing World.

The series was originally set to star British actor Hugh Grant in the lead role of Zeus, a somewhat insecure and impulsive version of the mythological diety who goes on a path of self destruction in the series after his downfall is prophesied.

However, in 2022, Goldblum was brought on board after Grant pulled out due to a lack of availability – a tantalising upgrade from an already super casting.

Speaking to Netflix’s Tudum recently, the Thor: Ragnarok actor explained why wanted to don a tracksuit and take on Covell’s ostentatious, rockstar version of the god.

“Covell’s writing leapt off the page and struck my gizzard like a lightning bolt as something spectacularly smart, surprising, unexpected, profound, and deeply moving.”

Of Zeus’s character and journey in the series, Goldblum said “This is a god with trust issues... It’s a magic carpet to disaster.”

Kaos will also star The Menu’s Janet McTeer as Zeus’s wife, Hera, Game of Thrones’ Stephen Dillane as Prometheus, and Harry Potter alumnus David Thewlis as Hades. Billie Piper and Suzy Eddie Izzard will also be making brief appearances in undisclosed roles.

Janet McTeer stars as Zeus's cold and calculating wife, Hera Justin Downing/Netflix

The official synopsis teases: “Having long enjoyed his status as king of the gods, Zeus’s reign has never been truly threatened. That is until he wakes up one morning and discovers a wrinkle on his forehead. Believing it to be the harbinger of an ancient prophecy which foretells his destruction, neurosis sets in: Zeus becomes convinced his fall is coming.

As his paranoia takes hold, the god of gods - seeing signs everywhere - starts to dangerously self-destruct. And he’s right to be worried.

Zeus’s one time friend and now prisoner, Prometheus, is orchestrating a plan to bring him down. The plan involves three disparate humans, all of whom are totally unaware of their cosmic significance or the part they must play in saving the world. No pressure.”

Here are some more official images of the series:

Stephen Dillane stars as Zeus's friend turned enemy, Prometheus Daniel Escale/Netflix

David Thewlis plays Hades alongside Rakie Ayola as Persephone Justin Downing/Netflix

McTeer describes the series as a "deeply normal family drama" Justin Downing/Netflix

Nabhaan Rizwan – best known for his role in Station Eleven – plays the god, Dionysus Netflix

Aurora Perrineau as Riddy, or Eurydice Justin Downing/Netflix

I Hate Suzie star Leila Farzad appears as Ari Justin Downing/Netflix

Combining the fascinating world of Greek myth with the trademark dark comedy of Covell’s writing promises to be an intriguing proposition. Throw in a stacked cast, some searing familial drama, and a tracksuit or two, and you’ve got a something truly worth watching.