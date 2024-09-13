Jenna Ortega Praises Late Friend Cameron Boyce For Putting A Stop To 'Uncomfortable' Audition

Jenna Ortega and Cameron Boyce Scott A Garfitt/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Jenna Ortega has revealed that her late friend, fellow child actor Cameron Boyce, once put a stop to an audition they were both taking part in as it was taking an “uncomfortable” turn.

In an interview with Canal+, reported on by Variety, the Wednesday star said the audition in question was the “last time” she saw her friend Cameron, who died in 2019 at the age of 20.

“I’d known him since I was like 11 or 12, and we were supposed to kiss [as part of the audition],” the now-21-year-old recalled.

“[When I was] 15 or 16, we came in and we were supposed to be love interests. But because he obviously felt weird, and he was a bit older – we both just kinda looked at each other and we were like, ‘No, we can’t do this’.”

“He was so sweet because I was uncomfortable and I was having a hard time,” Jenna added, highlighting how “really thankful and grateful” she was to the former Disney star for stepping in when she was feeling so uneasy in the moment.

Best known for his work in Disney’s Descendants series, Cameron also appeared in the Adam Sandler movie Grown-Ups and the musical drama Paradise City.