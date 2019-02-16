A plane carrying Friends’ stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox was forced to make an emergency landing on Friday after losing a tyre during take off. The actresses were on their way to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico to celebrate Jennifer’s 50th birthday when the private jet was diverted to Ontario International Airport, amid fears it would be difficult to land.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Courteney Cox (left) and Jennifer Aniston

Also on the Gulfstream Aerospace IV jet were screenwriter Molly Kimmel and actress Amanda Anka. The plane circled the area for three hours to burn off enough fuel to land safely, and all four passengers were forced to remain on the plane for two hours following the emergency landing. However, they later disembarked and made their way to a bigger plane, which eventually took off for Cabo, according to reports. In a statement to Fox News on Friday, a FAA spokesman said: “A Gulfstream G4, tail number N729TY, lost a wheel or tire while departing from LAX. The aircraft departed without incident and circled near Ontario International Airport (ONT) to burn fuel. The plane landed at ONT without incident, with the gear down, shortly after 2 p.m. The plane’s planned destination was Cabo San Lucas.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS