Jennifer Aniston Pays Tribute After ‘Tragic’ Death Of The Morning Show Colleague

Jennifer Aniston has paid tribute to The Morning Show camera assistant Erik Gunnar Mortensen following his “sudden and tragic” death in a motorcycle accident at the age of 39.
The accident occurred on a stretch of Southern California highway on Monday evening. No other vehicles were involved and the crash is under investigation.
The 53-year-old former Friends star urged her Instagram followers to donate to a fund raising money for his wife, Keely, and two-year-old son, Lars.
A Go Fund Me appeal has so far raised more than 128,000 US dollars (£106,825), exceeding its original target of 20,000 US dollars (£16,691).
The actor shared two photos of Gunnar with his family and wrote: “This past week we suddenly and tragically lost Gunnar Mortensen. One of the bright lights on our @themorningshow set.
“As camera assistant, he was so skilled and dedicated to his job.
“In memory of Gunnar, a page has been set up to help raise funds for his wife, Keely, and his 2-year-old son, Lars, during this difficult time. We are going to miss you, Gunnar.”
The Emmy award-winning Apple TV+ series follows the inner workings of the cut-throat world of American breakfast TV show production.
Jennifer stars and executive produces the programme alongside Reese Witherspoon.
The fundraiser was set up by the International Cinematographers Guild’s Local 600 group, where Gunnar was on the National Executive Board.