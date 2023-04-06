Jennifer Aniston Regrets Her ‘First Big Splurge’ From Her Friends Paycheck

Jennifer Aniston once bought a lemon and is still bitter about it.
The Friends star recently told PopSugar what her first big purchase was after landing her role as Rachel Green on the US sitcom ― and, she said, it was a huge mistake.
“My first big splurge was on a Mercedes that had a ‘for sale’ sign on it for almost two years,” she said, noting that she frequently saw the car on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles.
“There was a little white 280 SL Mercedes and it was there for a long time. I mean, it could have been over two years. And I always was like, ‘I can’t wait, someday, someday [I’ll buy it].’ And one day I bought it, and then I drove it, and then drove it again, and it never drove again.”
“It was a lemon, and that’s why it had been sitting there,” she went on. “And I didn’t know any better to get it checked out, so that was just a nice 25-year-old mistake.”
This isn’t the first time Jennifer has expressed her remorse over buying the clunker. In 2021, she told InStyle’s Ladies First podcast that she paid the $13,000 asking price for the car, which “should’ve been an indicator” of how well it would run.
“The first year of Friends happened, and I was like, you know what, I’m going to buy that antique car because I’ve always loved that car,” she said.
“I don’t actually think I even made it home before it [died]. It might have honestly just been the shell of a car and I was the sucker to finally purchase it.”
Perhaps she felt like a sucker, but the cast of Friends reportedly made $250,000 per episode when the show first aired, and famously negotiated $1 million per episode in the show’s final years.
So, although $13,000 is a significant amount of money, the purchase ultimately didn’t brake the bank for Aniston.