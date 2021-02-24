No, Jennifer Aniston Doesn’t Have A ‘Vocal Tic’, It’s Called Acting, Daaaahhling

A montage of Jennifer Aniston playing Rachel Green in Friends has been causing quite the stir on TikTok after one user picked up on her “vocal tic”.
“Jennifer Aniston has this sort of vocal tic that she does at the beginning of every single sentence that she starts,” the clip begins.
“It’s very specific and very hard to unsee once you notice it.”
But Jennifer – as Rachel – clearing her throat is not new information to Friends fans, who were quick to point that out...
Earlier this month, Jennifer’s Friends co-star Courteney Cox shared a special birthday tribute, revealing a rather endearing nickname she has for her former cast mate.
Posting a string of throwback photos of herself and Jen, Courteney called her pal the unusual name “Jenny Louise”.
“We’ve known each other so long I don’t even remember why I call you that,” she joked, adding: “I love you!”
Courteney and Jennifer worked together for 10 years on Friends, and have remained close ever since, with the two even appearing alongside one another in shows like Dirt and Cougar Town.
The pair are set to come together once again for the upcoming Friends reunion, which will see the hit sitcom’s original six cast members coming together on screen for the first time since 2004 for a one-off special, reminiscing about the show.
Because of the pandemic, it has been delayed on several occasions, but Lisa Kudrow confirmed last month that filming is set to begin in the “early spring”.
Catch more of Rachel clearing her throat in the video below...