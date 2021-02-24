No, Jennifer Aniston Doesn’t Have A ‘Vocal Tic’, It’s Called Acting, Daaaahhling

A montage of Jennifer Aniston playing Rachel Green in Friends has been causing quite the stir on TikTok after one user picked up on her “vocal tic”. “Jennifer Aniston has this sort of vocal tic that she does at the beginning of every single sentence that she starts,” the clip begins. “It’s very specific and very hard to unsee once you notice it.”

But Jennifer – as Rachel – clearing her throat is not new information to Friends fans, who were quick to point that out...

More fake news. That "verbal tic" that Jennifer Aniston has in Friends? Yeah, no, that's called acting. She clears her throat when her character is uncomfortable with what she is saying (because it's a lie, or awkward, etc).



This is what acting is about. — Chills Ahoy (@ChillsAhoy) February 23, 2021

The vast majority of lines are delivered without that little cough, precisely because most of the time Rachel is happy with what she is saying. — Chills Ahoy (@ChillsAhoy) February 23, 2021

So according to BuzzFeed, people are just now discovering Jennifer Aniston’s vocal tic in Friends - the throat clearing one - and that Elizabeth Olsen is sister to Mary-Kate and Ashley.



I just wanna know what rock these people have been living under so I too can escape humanity. — Amit! (@LicenceToMock) February 24, 2021

I'm not even a "Friends" fan and I can tell that it's not a Jennifer Aniston Vocal Tic it's a Rachel tic. Watch Jennifer in interviews and she doesn't do it.



People are silly, for real. pic.twitter.com/9oJNirh4hP — Nicole™ 🍸😷 (@Sassynic) February 24, 2021

Jennifer Aniston's throat clearing tic is so bad it took people 25+ years to notice. People suck. — Kid Phantasm (@cbbruuno) February 22, 2021

Anyone who never noticed Jennifer Aniston clearing her throat on FRIENDS continually didn't pay attention. Back when I was in law school, it was part of a FRIENDS based drinking game. — Tom Graham (@tom0557) February 20, 2021

Earlier this month, Jennifer’s Friends co-star Courteney Cox shared a special birthday tribute, revealing a rather endearing nickname she has for her former cast mate. Posting a string of throwback photos of herself and Jen, Courteney called her pal the unusual name “Jenny Louise”. “We’ve known each other so long I don’t even remember why I call you that,” she joked, adding: “I love you!”