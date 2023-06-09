Jennifer Coolidge Reveals How She Almost Missed Out On Her Career-Changing White Lotus Role

Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus Fabio Lovino

Jennifer Coolidge has revealed she came close to turning down her award-winning role in The White Lotus.

The Legally Blonde star made her first appearance as the rich, needy, and self-absorbed Tanya McQuoid in the acclaimed comedy drama in its first season back in 2021.

Tanya quickly became a fan-favouriteand returned for the show’s second season with some unforgettable lines, including the forever-memed quote: “These gays, they’re trying to murder me.”

these gays, they’re trying to murder me!



tanya reaction video white lotus gay jennifer coolidge stan twitter meme pic.twitter.com/NMQ7hgpkmF — The Memes Archive (@TheMemesArchive) December 14, 2022

But in a new interview, Jennifer has admitted that she almost didn’t accept the part.

Speaking to British GQ about how she felt after landing the role, Jennifer admitted: “I was, like, not in the mood.”

“I was depressed,” she added. “I was very depressed.”

Luckily, Jennifer had a change of heart and committed to the show.

Her efforts were subsequently rewarded as she picked up an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Tanya, putting her career in a completely new direction.

Jennifer Coolidge with her two SAG Awards FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images

The White Lotus is a satirical anthology series created by former School Of Rock star Mike White, with each season set in a different branch of a luxury hotel resort chain.

The second series arrived in November 2022 and, set in Sicily, Italy, followed the demise and eventual death of Jennifer’s character.

Divulging what she had hoped the most recent season would have in store for her, Jennifer added to the publication: “I had encouraged Mike to tell an Italian story, I said I would love to be in Italy or something, riding around on a Vespa with all these men reaching out and trying to light my cigarette.

“That’s my fantasy. But then I guess that suggestion got me killed.”

It was announced last year that The White Lotus would be returning for a third series, with reports claiming that it will be set in Thailand.

In April, it was confirmed that Natasha Rothwell – who played Belinda Lindsey on the first season – will be reprising her role.

Seasons one and two of The White Lotus are streaming on NOW in the UK.