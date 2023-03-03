White Lotus Star Opens Up About 'Iconic' Jennifer Coolidge Scene That Was Cut From The Show

Jennifer Coolidge and Hayley Lu Richardson in The White Lotus Francesca D'Angelo

Throughout her award-winning performance in both seasons of The White Lotus, Jennifer Coolidge gifted us with countless iconic moments while playing chaotic hotel guest Tanya.

However, the Legally Blonde actor’s co-star Haley Lu Richardson has admitted that her “favourite moment” on set with Jennifer didn’t even make it into the show.

Speaking to E! News, Hayley said of the deleted scene: “It was iconic and it was so cool. I got to see something iconic that she did that no one else will get to see.”

Revealing how Jennifer’s improvised moment played out, Hayley continued: “She’s like ‘Do you think Greg is cheating on me?’.

“She went off on this tangent that wasn’t in the script where she was like, ‘Do you? Do you?’. Looking around at everyone at breakfast screaming ‘Do you?’.

“The rest of the time we were filming we were all just saying ‘Do you?!’.”

Apparently, Jennifer's most "iconic" moment didn't even make the final cut Fabio Lovino/HBO

J-Cool’s performance as Tanya has earned her a Golden Globe, an Emmy, two Critics’ Choice Awards and two Screen Actors’ Guild Awards in the past two years alone.

However, anyone hoping White Lotus showrunner Mike White might find a way to sneak her into the upcoming third season is in for some disappointment.

“He sort of sticks to his guns,” Jennifer told E! News back in January. “He’s an amazing friend, but I think he made his decision. He wanted a big, dramatic, Italian, you know, operatic ending for White Lotus 2, and he wanted to sacrifice Tanya.”

The first two seasons of The White Lotus are available to watch in the UK on the streaming service Now.

