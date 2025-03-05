Jennifer Coolidge Has 4 Words For Anyone Hoping To See Her Return To The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge on the set of The White Lotus season two Fabio Lovino/HBO

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the first two seasons of The White Lotus.

Jennifer Coolidge has made it clear we shouldn’t get our hopes up about seeing her back on The White Lotus in the future.

The Legally Blonde star has been enjoying a huge career renaissance since she started playing Tanya in the hit US anthology series, as evidenced by her wins at the Emmys, Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards and SAG Awards in the past few years.

Given that Tanya was killed off in the season two finale, it’s perhaps no surprise that the third iteration of The White Lotus has been the first not to feature Jen – although that hasn’t stopped fans from coming up with ways she could be shoehorned into a future season.

One popular suggestion has seen some White Lotus viewers claiming that Jennifer could play Tanya’s twin sister in a future season of The White Lotus, though she downplayed this idea during a recent interview with Forbes.

“Look, it’s not like I haven’t wished or whatever, but it isn’t happening,” she insisted. “It doesn’t matter.”

Jennifer then added: “They don’t need me.”

She also heaped praise on The White Lotus creator Mike White, who is also her personal friend, claiming he can “tell a story better than anybody”.

Although Jennifer’s character does not appear in the current series of The White Lotus, her presence is still very much felt thanks to the return of Jon Gries, who played Tanya’s love interest in the first two seasons.

Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries in one of The White Lotus' most iconic ever scenes Fabio Lovino/HBO

“I hope he gets it!” Jennifer added during her Forbes interview. “I hope they do something terrible to him.”

Jon isn’t the only returning star in the new batch of episodes, though, with Natasha Rothwell reprising the role of Belinda, who had her own run-ins with Tanya during the show’s inaugural run.