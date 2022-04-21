Jennifer Lawrence Gives Birth To First Child – And That's All She's Saying

Jennifer Lawrence has welcomed her first child with her husband, Cooke Maroney, but is staying mum when it comes to details about the child. Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence is a new mum!

The Don’t Look Up actor has welcomed her first child with her husband, Cooke Maroney, but details about the birth ― and the baby ― are being kept under wraps.

Jennifer and Cooke decided against releasing information such as the child’s birthday, gender or name — and the child’s name may remain secret for a long time, according to Elle.

“Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” Jennifer told Vanity Fair in November. “I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

The couple was recently seen out for a walk with their newborn, People reports.

A representative for the Hunger Games alum confirmed Jennifer’s pregnancy news to People magazine in September, but did not specify a due date.

Jennifer had joked about her pregnancy during a stop on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in December.

The host asked what the Oscar winner had been up to after taking three years off from Hollywood and the spotlight, and she delivered a line that had the talk show host and audience in stitches.

“I just had a ton of sex,” she said, laughing, as she looked at and motioned to her clearly pregnant self.

Jennifer joked with Stephen Colbert in December that she had "a ton of sex" while out of the spotlight the past few years. Photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

Jennifer and Cooke reportedly began seeing each other in the spring of 2018 and got engaged in 2019.

The actor and the Gladstone Gallery director tied the knot the same year at a private, star-studded ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island. Jennifer’s famous friends ― Adele, Emma Stone, Amy Schumer and Kris Jenner ― were in attendance, according to People.

Jennifer previously spoke about her engagement and gushed that Cooke is “the greatest person I’ve ever met” on Catt Sadler’s Naked With Catt Sadler podcast in June 2019.