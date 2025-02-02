Jennifer Love Hewitt Recalls 'Gross' Comments She Received About Her Body As A Teen

Jennifer Love Hewitt pictured in March 2024 Variety via Getty Images

As she gears up for the revival of I Know What You Did Last Summer, Jennifer Love Hewitt is opening up about the inappropriate comments she received after first starring in the horror franchise 28 years ago.

Jennifer rose to fame as a child actor in the early 1990s, with roles on the Disney Channel series Kids Incorporated and the Fox teen drama Party Of Five. She nabbed her breakout role, however, in 1997, when she starred as Julie James in the original I Know What You Did Last Summer, and found herself unprepared for being viewed as a sex symbol.

“When I Know What You Did Last Summer came out, everybody said, ‘Oh, I know what your breasts did last summer’,” she explained on an episode of Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown podcast this week.

“There were grown men talking to me at 16 about my breasts, just openly on a talk show, and people were laughing about it.”

“I didn’t know what being sexy meant, and I was on the cover of Maxim magazines,” she added. “People would openly walk up and be like, ‘I took your magazine on a trip with me last week,’ And I’d have to be like, ‘Oh, ha ha.’ I didn’t really know what that meant ― it’s kinda gross.”

Freddie Prinze Jr., Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe in the 1997 horror film, I Know What You Did Last Summer. Columbia Pictures via Getty Images

The film’s marketing certainly didn’t help.

“I was so mad that I had done my first movie and worked so hard, and the only thing that you see is a movie poster with boobs on it,” she said.

Adapted from Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, I Know What You Did Last Summer follows a group of four teenage friends who are targeted by a serial killer after covering up a hit-and-run car accident in which a pedestrian was assumed dead.

Elsewhere in her Breakdown cha, Jennifer credited her mother, Patricia, with “keeping reality very apparent” as her public profile grew.

“I would go to premiere parties, but I would be there for like 45 minutes. My mum was always at the table next to me,” she said. “I’d do my interviews, and I’d go home ... I was in Hollywood, but I wasn’t in Hollywood.”

Jennifer’s remarks come about a month after she confirmed plans to appear in a forthcoming revival of I Know What You Did Last Summer, slated for release later this year.

“It’s never too late to go back. Julie James is returning,” she wrote on Instagram in December. “I know what you will be doing next summer!”

Listen to Jennifer Love Hewitt’s interview on Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown here. Her comments on I Know What You Did Last Summer begin around the 30:29 mark.