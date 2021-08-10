Jeremy Clarkson's Annual A-Level Results Day Tweet Is As Divisive As Ever

In this life, there are only a few things we can count on: taxes, death and Jeremy Clarkson’s annual results day tweet.

As students around the UK discover how they’ve got on in their A-Levels, the former Top Gear host fired off his usual line about how he got two Us and a C in his results. and he’s doing just fine – as he’s done like clockwork since 2014.

This year, it came with added Bentley.

“If the teachers didn’t give you the A level results you were hoping for, don’t worry,” he wrote on Tuesday morning. “I got a C and two Us and I’ve ended up happy, with loads of friends and a Bentley.”