Jeremy Clarkson's Annual A-Level Results Day Tweet Is As Divisive As Ever

In this life, there are only a few things we can count on: taxes, death and Jeremy Clarkson’s annual results day tweet.
As students around the UK discover how they’ve got on in their A-Levels, the former Top Gear host fired off his usual line about how he got two Us and a C in his results. and he’s doing just fine – as he’s done like clockwork since 2014.
This year, it came with added Bentley.
“If the teachers didn’t give you the A level results you were hoping for, don’t worry,” he wrote on Tuesday morning. “I got a C and two Us and I’ve ended up happy, with loads of friends and a Bentley.”
It’s probably fair to say the annual post is as much about bragging rights than comforting A-Level students, with last year’s featuring an update on Clarkson’s new house...
Previous years’ featured similar boasts about holiday homes, decadent trips abroad and, of course, cars…
And, as you’d expect from a public figure as divisive as Jeremy Clarkson, his latest tweet inspired a wide range of responses…
Although he’s perhaps best known for his long stint presenting Top Gear, Clarkson began hosting Amazon Prime car show The Grand Tour alongside James May and Richard Hammond, after he was dropped by the BBC in 2015.
More recently, he landed his own Amazon series Clarkson’s Farm, which debuted earlier this year, and took over from Chris Tarrant when ITV revived the gameshow Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? three years ago.