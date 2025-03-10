Jeremy Clarkson Brands JD Vance A 'Tw*t' Over Apparent Jibe At UK And France

Jeremy Clarkson didn't hold back in his criticism of JD vance. via Associated Press

Jeremy Clarkson has branded JD Vance a “twat” after his apparent jibe at British and French armed forces.

The former Top Gear presenter-turned-farmer also said Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Vladimir Putin are “shits”.

Advertisement

Clarkson’s tirade, in his weekly Sunday Times column, came after Vance took a swipe at Europe’s efforts to provide Ukraine with security guarantees if there is a peace deal with Russia.

The US vice-president told Fox News: “If you want to actually ensure that Vladimir Putin does not invade Ukraine again, the very best security guarantee is to give Americans economic upside in the future of Ukraine.

“That is a way better security guarantee than 20,000 troops from some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years.”

Advertisement

His comments appeared to be a dig at the UK and France, who are so far the only countries to confirm they are willing to put troops into Ukraine to keep the peace.

Clarkson said: “Now I don’t want to stoop to his level, but I’m going to. Vance is a bearded God-botherer who pretty much thinks that women who’ve been raped should be forced to have the resultant child. I’ve searched for the right word to describe him and I think it’s ‘twat’. He also has no clue about history.

“Because far more recently than 30 or 40 years ago, as Vance claimed last week, our brave young men were being blown to pieces in some godforsaken desert to support whatever madcap scheme the American president had embarked upon that week.

Advertisement

“And let’s not forget that while they were out there, dying in agony, the UK was still paying the US back for all the weapons we’d bought from them to defeat Hitler in the Second World War. In fact the last payment for all their ‘help’ was for £43 million in 2006.

“And while we are on the subject of the Second World War, let’s not forget that what Trump is doing in Ukraine is like Franklin Roosevelt saying to Churchill: ‘Look, Hitler has taken Poland so just let him have it’.”

The TV personality admitted that he had initially “liked the cut of Trump’s jib” after he became president again.

Advertisement

But he said all that had changed after he and Vance ganged up on Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office 10 days ago.

Clarkson said: “A lot of commentators are currently running around saying that this is exactly the sort of thing we should expect if we hand the reins of power to billionaires. Hmm. I know quite a few mega-wealthy people and mostly they are kind and normal and philanthropic.

“But there are a few who are shits, and I suspect that Trump and Elon Musk and Vladimir Putin fall into this category.”