After showing himself up on more than one occasion, Jeremy Clarkson finally proved himself useful during last night’s ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’, offering a contestant the correct answer when they used the “Ask The Host” lifeline.
“Ask The Host” was a new addition to the show when Jeremy took over presenting duties last year and, as the name would suggest, allowed competitors to ask him if he knew the answer to one question if they were struggling.
Unfortunately for Jeremy, his general knowledge looked to be sorely lacking during his first set of episodes, but he had a bit more luck on Wednesday, when asked a question about converting miles into kilometres.
Hoping Jeremy’s knowledge of driving would come in handy, contestant Sandra plumped for the “Ask The Host” lifeline, to which the former ‘Top Gear’ presenter admitted that his maths knowledge wasn’t the best.
However, he was eventually able to offer up the correct answer – working out that 12 miles and 752 yards is the rough equivalent of 20 kilometers - putting Sandra through to the £32,000 mark.
Sadly for Jeremy, not every contestant on last night’s show was as trusting.
Towards the end of the episode, Jon Stitcher was questioned about the colour of the letter G in Google’s logo, opting for the “50/50” lifeline, only for his initial theory to be proven wrong.
“The one I thought is gone,” he thought aloud, noting: “No offence but I don’t think asking you at this point is going to be particularly fruitful.”
Upon noting Jeremy’s unimpressed expression, he quickly added: “I want to save you for something harder.”
Hmmm… we’re less than convinced.
Last year, Jeremy’s most infamous blunder came when he told one ‘Millionaire’ contestant he was so convinced they’d chosen the right answer he wasn’t even going to look at his screen for the result… only for them to immediately plummet out of the quiz.
‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ continues on Thursday night at 9pm on ITV.