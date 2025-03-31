Jeremy Clarkson's Rumoured Grand Tour Replacement Is The Last Person We'd Expect

Jeremy Clarkson via Associated Press

Co-star James May explained that this was because “I think Jeremy, Richard and I gave the format a really good thrashing and now it’s time to let a younger generation have a go.”

But working out who that “younger generation” may be seems to have proven difficult, with rumours of a replacement from The Sun only circulating a year on from when the last episode aired.

Francis Bourgeois via Associated Press

The publication says a source told them TikTok sensation and train lover Francis Bourgeois was set to replace Jeremy (sorry, what?).

“Francis is a big noise online and Amazon producers are hoping to bring him into the mainstream,” the TV insider alleged.

“He is loved by everyone – from royals to rappers – and is sure to be a hit with Grand Tour viewers.

“Francis is not just a social media sensation but trained as a mechanical engineer so knows his stuff,” they told the publication.

Of course, this is all rumour at the moment – HuffPost UK has asked Amazon for comment to clarify – but that hasn’t stopped fans from having pretty strong reactions to the suggestion.

“April the 1st is not until Tuesday,” one X user wrote.

Wait…hang on…😳https://t.co/BgnmstnRWj — 𝕄𝕣 𝔼𝕕 💫 (@gerainted) March 30, 2025

Still, it wouldn’t be Francis’ first dip into mainstream TV.

Channel 4′s Trainspotting With Francis Bourgeois starred big-name guests like Tom Daly, Aisling Bea, and Sam Ryder.

He also worked with Louis Theroux on YouTube series Scooting & Chatting with Francis Bourgeois.

Francis has also appeared in Clean Bandit, Anne-Marie, and David Guetta’s Cry Baby music video.

He has also worked with brands like Gucci before.