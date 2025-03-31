Jeremy Clarkson's Rumoured Grand Tour Replacement Is The Last Person We'd Expect

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May parted ways with their Amazon Prime series The Grand Tour last year.
Co-star James May explained that this was because “I think Jeremy, Richard and I gave the format a really good thrashing and now it’s time to let a younger generation have a go.”
But working out who that “younger generation” may be seems to have proven difficult, with rumours of a replacement from The Sun only circulating a year on from when the last episode aired.
The publication says a source told them TikTok sensation and train lover Francis Bourgeois was set to replace Jeremy (sorry, what?).
“Francis is a big noise online and Amazon producers are hoping to bring him into the mainstream,” the TV insider alleged.
“He is loved by everyone – from royals to rappers – and is sure to be a hit with Grand Tour viewers.
“Francis is not just a social media sensation but trained as a mechanical engineer so knows his stuff,” they told the publication.
Of course, this is all rumour at the moment – HuffPost UK has asked Amazon for comment to clarify – but that hasn’t stopped fans from having pretty strong reactions to the suggestion.
“April the 1st is not until Tuesday,” one X user wrote.
Still, it wouldn’t be Francis’ first dip into mainstream TV.
Channel 4′s Trainspotting With Francis Bourgeois starred big-name guests like Tom Daly, Aisling Bea, and Sam Ryder.
He also worked with Louis Theroux on YouTube series Scooting & Chatting with Francis Bourgeois.
Francis has also appeared in Clean Bandit, Anne-Marie, and David Guetta’s Cry Baby music video.
He has also worked with brands like Gucci before.
Only time will tell if the sustainable transport lover will be able to add the car-obsessed show to his extensive CV too...