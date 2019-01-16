The presenter has challenged his detractors to find one “sexist thing I’ve ever uttered on television”, offering to pledge £10,000 to charity if they do.

Jeremy Clarkson has refuted the suggestion he and his co-stars on ‘The Grand Tour’ are sexist, insisting this is “just an assumption” that is often made about them.

Speaking to the Press Association ahead of The Grand Tour’s third series on Amazon Prime, Jeremy said: “We’ve been every other ‘ist’, but we’ve never been sexist. It’s just an assumption. I’m too old these days to listen to that nonsense.

“I don’t mind being judged. People in the olden days were forced to pay my wages, now they do it voluntarily. If they don’t like what I’m doing, judge me. That’s how the world works.

“I still have that £10,000 to a charity of your choice if you can find a sexist thing I’ve ever uttered on television. A woman took me up on it but had to give up after a two-year search because I never have.”

His co-star James May added: “I don’t see how the feminist movement could have a complaint about us, or if they do, I’d like to know what it is.

“I think people look and they say ‘there’s three white middle-aged blokes on the telly, ipso facto, they’re sexist’. If you watch it carefully – we’re not.”