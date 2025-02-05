Jeremy Clarkson Addresses Claims He Broke The Rules On Latest Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Jeremy Clarkson on the set of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Steve Brown/ITV/Shutterstock

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host Jeremy Clarkson has spoken out about a moment that raised a few eyebrows during this weekend’s show.

On Sunday night, First Dates star Fred Sirieix was a guest on the celebrity version of the ITV quiz show, where he set out to raise money for the charity The Right Course, which he co-founded.

In the end, Fred raised £64,000 for the organisation, which offers hospitality training to people in prison, to equip them for employment upon their release.

However, some questioned whether Jeremy may have offered Fred a little too much help on his very first question.

Fred’s £100 question – usually considered the easiest of the whole show – saw him being asked whether a “method for staying afloat in a swimming pool” was known as “treading water”, “drinking water”, “boiling water” or “passing water”.

Unfortunately, the French TV personality was not aware of the English term, and found himself using one of his lifelines right out of the gate, which still didn’t help him decipher the correct answer.

Is this a #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire first? 🙃 Fred has used his #FiftyFifty 🤞 on the first question! pic.twitter.com/3fDljSfAYe — Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (@MillionaireUK) February 2, 2025

Clarkson then offered to put him “out of my misery” by demonstrating what the movement of treading water looked like, confirming what Fred already suspected.

When the episode aired, some pondered on X if the former Top Gear host may have bent the rules by offering help to his guest.

After one viewer questioned if Clarkson was “allowed” to “give away the answer” like he had, the host admitted: “Not really.”

“But it was for charity and it was low down the ladder,” he reasoned.

Not really. But it was for charity and it was low down the ladder. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) February 2, 2025

HuffPost UK has contacted the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? team for comment.

Clarkson has fronted Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? since it returned to our screens in 2018, having previously been presented by Chris Tarrant for 16 years.

Since he took over, a new lifeline – Ask The Host – has been instated, which Fred used later in his run of questions.