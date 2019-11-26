Jeremy Corbyn Urges Critics To 'Engage' With Him Over Handling Of Anti-Semitism

Jeremy Corbyn has asked Britain’s chief rabbi Ephraim Mirvis to “engage” with him after the Labour leader was accused of sanctioning the “poison” of racism against Jewish people.

In an unusual intervention in party politics on Tuesday, Mirvis said Labour’s handling of anti-Semitism – accusations around which have dogged the party under Corbyn’s leadership – was “incompatible” with British values.

Speaking at the launch of Labour’s race and faith manifesto in north London on Tuesday afternoon, Corbyn said there was “no place whatsoever for anti-Semitism in our society, our country, or in my party”.

He added: “Be absolutely clear of this assurance from me – no community will be at risk because of their identity, their faith, their ethnicity or their language.”

Corbyn said: “I ask those that think things have not been done correctly to tell me about it, to talk to me about it, but above all engage. I am very happy to engage with anybody. My whole life has been engaging with people.”

Boris Johnson said the chief rabbi’s comments were a “very serious business”.

“I’ve never heard anything like it and clearly it is a failure of leadership on the part of the Labour leader that he has not been able to stamp out this virus in the Labour Party,” the prime minister said during a visit to Scotland.

Writing in The Times, Mirvis said the overwhelming majority of Britain’s Jews were “gripped with anxiety” ahead of the general election on December 12, warning “the very soul of our nation is at stake”.

Mirvis said “a new poison – sanctioned from the top” had taken root in the Labour Party.