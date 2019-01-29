Jeremy Corbyn Backs Move To Delay Article 50 And Avoid No-Deal Brexit

Jeremy Corbyn has thrown his weight behind a move to delay Brexit in order to avoid the “chaos of a no-deal” exit.

MPs are expected to be given a chance to vote on an amendment to Theresa May’s Brexit deal on Tuesday, tabled by Labour’s Yvette Cooper and Tory Nick Boles.

If passed, MPs would then be able to vote for a Bill that would hand control of the Brexit process to parliament if the the prime minister fails to secure a deal by February 26.

MPs would get a vote on extending Article 50 to the end of the year and preventing a no-deal exit.

The support of the Labour frontbench increases the chances that the government will be defeated and the amendment will pass.

A Labour source said the party was backing the move, but would seek to shorten the possible extension of Article 50 proposed by Cooper and Boles.

“We’re backing the Cooper amendment to reduce the threat of the chaos of a no-deal exit,” the source said.

Keir Starmer, the shadow Brexit secretary, said the party was helping parliament “fill the void” left by the prime minister.