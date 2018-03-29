More than 40 Labour MPs and peers have written to Jeremy Corbyn urging him to suspend Christine Shawcroft after she asked for a council candidate embroiled in a “Holocaust denial” row to be let back into the party.

Three shadow ministers - Jonathan Reynolds, Mike Kane and Lord Hunt - are among those to have signed a letter to the Labour leader saying it is “utterly wrong” for her to still be a member of the party’s ruling National Executive Committee.

The letter was organised by Siobhan McDonagh MP, and other signatories include Ian Austin, Luciana Berger, Ruth Smeeth, Jim Fitzpatrick, Liz Kendall and Lord Foulkes.

Shawcroft quit as head of Labour’s disputes panel on Wednesday evening.

In their letter to Corbyn, the 41 MPs and peers say: “We are deeply concerned that Christine Shawcroft remains a member of the National Executive Committee.

“It is utterly wrong that somebody who defends a Labour candidate who has been suspended for Holocaust denial should be a member of Labour’s governing body.

“This is highly offensive to the Jewish community and all those of us who wish to see the scourge of anti-Semitism eradicated.

“We urge you to suspend Christine Shawcroft from the Labour party immediately, thus ensuring she is removed from the NEC.

“You pledged this week to be an ally in the fight against anti-Semitism. This action would represent an initial step in honouring that commitment.”

Senior Labour sources have insisted that as Ms Shawcroft was elected to the NEC, Corbyn did not have the power to remove her.