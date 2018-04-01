Jeremy Corbyn Deletes Personal Facebook Page Amid Anti-Semitism Row

Jeremy Corbyn has deleted his personal Facebook account that he set up before becoming Labour leader, party sources have confirmed. No reason has been given for the move, which follows criticism he had previously been a member of groups in which people had posted anti-Semitic content. It is understood that his official Facebook page – Jeremy Corbyn MP – will continue to remain active.

Jeremy Corbyn’s decision to delete his old Facebook account was taken some time ago, partly over security concerns (eg being added to groups without his knowledge), apparently. — Kevin Schofield (@PolhomeEditor) April 1, 2018

Earlier, The Sunday Times reported that 12 senior staff working for Jeremy Corbyn and shadow chancellor John McDonnell were members of social media groups containing anti-Semitic and violent comments. The paper said an investigation into 20 of the biggest pro-Corbyn Facebook groups – numbering around 400,000 members – had uncovered routine attacks on Jewish people, including Holocaust denial. Working with whistleblowers who were able to gain access to restricted membership groups, it said that it had uncovered more than 2,000 racist, anti-Semitic, misogynistic, violent and abusive messages. A Labour source said such sites routinely received hundreds of postings a day, most of which were perfectly innocent messages about party policies or events. Many of the staff concerned were either no longer active on Facebook or were unaware they were members of these and had not seen the content highlighted by the paper.

