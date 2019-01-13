Jeremy Corbyn Dashes 'People's Vote' Hopes And Backs Fresh Brexit Deal

On #PeoplesVote : If you don’t get a general election, do you then go for a People's Vote? I would rather get a negotiated deal now, says Jeremy Corbyn #marr : https://t.co/Kyr1Li4hWc pic.twitter.com/JNVEkYgq05

Jeremy Corbyn has dashed hopes he could back a so-called ‘People’s Vote’ by saying he wants a renegotiated Brexit deal.

Speaking on BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show, the Labour leader was asked what should come next if Theresa May’s deal is voted down in parliament.

He said “my own view is I would rather get a negotiated deal now” before adding that “everything” depends on Tuesday’s critical vote.

Corbyn also signalled he was aware of the huge backing for Remain and a so-called People’s Vote from within his party, telling Marr he would “of course” listen to members, adding: “I’m not a dictator.”

Labour’s policy is to vote down May’s deal and seek a general election. If they fail to secure a new national poll, “all options” are on the table.

The Labour leader was also asked if he would table a motion of no-confidence in the government immediately after the Brexit deal was defeated.

Corbyn warned Marr “don’t get too excited” at because his party would table it “at a time of our choosing”.

“We will table a motion of no confidence in the Government at a time of our choosing, but it’s going to be soon, don’t worry about it.”

He said people should “see what happens” following Tuesday’s critical vote.

He was repeatedly asked whether Labour would campaign to Leave the EU if a general election was called, but sidestepped the question.

The Labour leader claimed the PM was in “desperation stakes”, and her Withdrawal Agreement would be “very damaging in the long run” to rights, trade arrangements and to the Northern Ireland situation.

“We’re campaigning for a country that is brought together by investment,” and later added: “We’re campaigning for a customs union,”

Asked if Article 50 should be extended, he indicated that he supported the move.

He said: “Clearly if Theresa May’s deal is voted down, clearly if a general election takes place and a Labour government comes in - an election would take place February, March time - clearly there’s only a few weeks between that and the leave date, there would have to be time for those negotiations.”