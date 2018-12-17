Jeremy Corbyn will attempt to oust Theresa May as prime minister if she does not set a date for the Commons vote on her Brexit deal on Monday.

The Labour leader will table a motion of no confidence in the prime minister unless she announces a date for the vote she delayed last week while facing almost certain defeat.

Crucially, the motion will not be expressing no confidence in the Government, which would trigger a general election if passed but is unlikely to be supported by any Tories and therefore doomed to failure.

Instead it would be specifically designed to remove May as PM, and it comes after the Commons constitutional watchdog said last week that she could be ousted without triggering an election.