Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson have come under attack from a fellow Cabinet minister for rounding on businesses which warn of the dangers of a hard Brexit.

In a fresh sign of Tory splits, Business Secretary Greg Clark rallied to the defence of firms like plane manufacturer Airbus, which last week threatened it would pull out of the UK if trade barriers were erected after the UK quits the EU.

Hunt had said that the company’s warnings had been “inappropriate”, while Johnson was revealed last week to have said “f*ck business” when asked about their worries over customs.

But in reply to an urgent question in the House of Commons, Clark appeared to flatly contradict his colleagues, saying that Airbus “deserves to be listened to with respect”.

The minister – who is in charge of the UK’s industrial strategy – said that the ‘risk assessment’ issued by the aircraft company had warned that any “significant” increase in trade “friction” after Brexit would have real consequences.

“This is completely consistent with what every part of the industry collectively has been saying,” Clark said.

To Labour cheers, he added: “Any company and any industry that supports the livelihoods of so many working people in this country deserves to be listened to with respect.”