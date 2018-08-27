Jeremy Hunt Praised By Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's Husband For Efforts To Release Briton From Prison

Jeremy Hunt has been praised by Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband for giving his wife’s case greater priority than that of his predecessor Boris Johnson.

Richard Ratcliffe commended the foreign secretary for being “clear and critical” about his wife’s case after she voluntarily returned to prison in Iran following an emotional family reunion over the weekend.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian citizen who has been detained by Iranian authorities since 2016 for allegedly seeking to overthrow the government, was released on furlough from Evin prison in Tehran on Thursday for three days.

The temporary released allowed her to spend time with her four-year-old daughter, Gabriella, and her family.