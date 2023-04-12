Jeremy Renner Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Near-Death Snowplough Accident

Jeremy Renner attends the world premiere event for the Disney+ original series Rennervations. Anna Webber via Getty Images

Jeremy Renner has made his first red carpet appearance since his near-death snowplough accident earlier this year.

The Marvel actor was cheered by fans as he arrived at the premiere of his new Disney+ show Rennervations in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Jeremy – who broke more than 30 bones after he was accidentally run over by his own six-tonne ploughing machine while trying to help a family member on New Year’s Day – was seen using a cane and a motorised scooter while attending the event.

He also posed for with multiple members of his family and did a number of press interviews.

Jeremy with members of his family on the red carpet Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images

Speaking to US outlet Variety, the Hawkeye actor admitted he looked “a little beat up right now” but said the show was “propelling” him to get better.

“I set out a goal to be walking this carpet. And here I am enjoying it,” he said.

“Otherwise it would have gone to an abyss with no date and lost traction and excitement and I would have been very, very, very frustrated.

“I’m very excited right now because we’re here.”

Speaking about his plans to return to acting, he told The Hollywood Reporter: “I’ll always be busy doing things I love to do.

“I’ll be a little bit more focused on the things that really have value and matter to me … and I’ve got to appreciate my amazing fans because they end up loving the things that I do”.

Jeremy spoke to journalists at the premiere VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Jeremy was airlifted to hospital after his accident on 1 January, spending time in an intensive care unit (ICU) before returning home 16 days later.

In his first TV interview following the accident last week, Jeremy recalled how he started writing his “last words” to his family in his phone when he was in hospital.

